School district preps for SEEK funding to remain flat

Funding through the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program is expected to remain flat with House Bill 500.

That was the update Corbin Superintendent Travis Wilder told BOE members during the April 9 meeting.

Although district officials made a push to get community members to call legislates at a February meeting, efforts were unsuccessful.

“It looks like we’re going to receive about 1 percent over the next year, and then 3 percent over year two, which equates for first year about $40 a student,” said Wilder. “That really doesn’t even cover the costs that we have as a district.”

Wilder spoke about how important it is to meet the needs of the students.

“Meeting the needs of our students has always been something that we want to make sure of,” said Wilder. “We want to make sure that all the students have everything they need. It makes it very difficult when transportation is also not fully funded. We’re looking at that in ways that we can be more efficient.”

Currently, the district makes up hundreds of thousands of dollars to transport student to and from school.

Wilder also updated that the tier one equalization rate remained at 17.5 percent.

“It limits the amount of revenue that we have coming into our school district,” said Wilder. “I’d like to just stay in front of that and communicate with the public.”