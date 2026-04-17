W’burg pothole repair list nearly finalized

Driving through parts of Williamsburg should become smoother in the not-too-distant future.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison told the Williamsburg City Council during its monthly meeting Monday he is getting closer to getting the pothole list finalized so the city can get them repaired.

He estimates there are roughly 25 – 30 potholes on the list.

Harrison added CSX is scheduled to be in Williamsburg on May 11 to work on the railroad crossings across Main Street and South Second Street.

He said the plan is to install new rails at the crossings, new rubberized surface next to the rails and to put down some more asphalt.