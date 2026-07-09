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Temporary road closure happening July 9 on KY 727

By: Mark White

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If you plan to travel on KY 727 in Whitley County today, then you may want to seek an alternate route. A portion of the road will be temporarily closed on July 9 for placement of a cross drain, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The closure is on KY 727 at the intersection of US25W at mile point 28.244. Work is expected to be complete by 6 p.m.

Emergency traffic will be allowed through if needed. All other traffic should use KY 1259 as a detour for this route.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

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Mark White
Mark White
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