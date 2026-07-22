The best place to watch a mule pull? From a distance

To this day, I can still remember the words of my friend, Rev. Keith Decker, when I was in the ring taking pictures of the mule pull at the Whitley County Fair several years ago.

“I want you to know I was praying for you real hard,” Keith told me after I had gotten out the way more than once that morning from a team of mules, which had tried to break loose.

If you were going to have somebody praying for your safety, Keith, who founded Cedaridge Ministries, was a good one to have in your corner.

For those unfamiliar with mule pulls, these events involve teams of mules working to drag a sled loaded with cinder blocks the furthest. If a team makes a complete pull, it advances to the next heat when more weight is added to the sled.

Three or four years back, I talked to a guy, who was organizing the fair mule pull. He noted fewer people are getting into the sport. On the flip side, I had another guy tell me once these animals are still used on the farm to plow, pull stumps and so forth. The other guy noted when fuel costs are particularly high, mules can be the cheaper choice.

I bring up the mule pull because the Whitley County Fair is back this week taking place Wednesday – Saturday at the Whitley County Fairgrounds. This year’s mule pull is Saturday starting at 10 a.m. in case anyone is interested.

My advice is watch from a safe distance…LOL.

In addition to the mule pull, there are several other fair favorite events lined up for this year’s fair, including Thursday’s demolition derby, Friday’s horse show and Saturday’s mud bog.

New to the fair this year will be OWA Wrestling Saturday afternoon, and a carousel, which will operate Thursday – Saturday.

The fair will conclude with fireworks.

Check out this week’s edition of the News Journal for special coverage of the upcoming fair.

If the weather will cooperate, it should be a good one.

Now for a few other thoughts before I conclude this week’s column.

The results from News Journal’s 24th Annual People’s Choice Reader’s Poll were an interesting read last week.

I was not surprised Mayor Suzie Razmus was voted favorite city official in Corbin or Mayor Roddy Harrison and Police Chief Jason Caddell were voted favorite city officials in Williamsburg.

I was a little surprised Sonic, which I largely think of for its ice cream, got voted as best hamburger in Corbin. I have not had one of its burgers in a while. Maybe it is time to try one again.

I could not escape the irony of The Brick Oven being voted best Italian food in Williamsburg. It is in the process of moving into the old Bubbys building in south Corbin, which is located at 2700 Cumberland Falls Highway.

It will be just down the road from Brooklyn Brothers at 1890 Cumberland Falls Highway, which was voted best Italian food in Corbin by our readers.

Next year’s People’s Choice Awards should be interesting to say the least in the Italian food category in Corbin. May the best pasta and marinara sauce win.