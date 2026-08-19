Trump nominates Dan Ballou to be federal judge

President Donald Trump has nominated Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou for a federal judgeship.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Trump on Truth Social late Tuesday afternoon.

“I am pleased to nominate Daniel Ballou to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky,” Trump wrote.

“A True Patriot! I have no doubt that Daniel Ballou will be a powerful defender of the Rule of Law on the Federal Bench in the GREAT Commonwealth of Kentucky. Congratulations Dan!”

Ballou is a longtime circuit judge for Kentucky’s 34th Judicial Circuit, which includes Whitley and McCreary counties.

Ballou graduated Williamsburg High School in 1984.

He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1984-1991 where he rose to the rank of sergeant. He served in the United States Marine Corps reserve rising to the rank of major. He retired in 2015.

Ballou received his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Kentucky in 1995.

He received his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law (Ole Miss) in 1998.

He clerked for Judge Eugene E. Siler Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit from 1999-2000.

Ballou had a private law practice in Williamsburg from 2000-2002.

He was elected as a District Judge for the 34th Judicial District in 2002 and served as district judge from January 2003 – November 2007 when he won a special election as Circuit Judge for the 34th Judicial Circuit. It is a position he continues to hold.