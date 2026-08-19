E-Editions Electronic Edition For 8-19-26 By: Linda Carpenter Date: August 19, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Linda Carpenter Previous articleFederal courthouse in London named in honor of Williamsburg nativeNext articleTrump nominates Dan Ballou to be federal judge SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Legal Notices for 8-19-2026 Redhounds build on ‘pride and tradition’ Trump nominates Dan Ballou to be federal judge Federal courthouse in London named in honor of Williamsburg native Corbin volleyball hosts first game in new auxiliary gym More like thisRelated Legal Notices for 8-19-2026 Jennifer Benfield - August 19, 2026 PUBLIC NOTICE: CSX Transportation proposes to erect two 60-ft-tall... Redhounds build on ‘pride and tradition’ Jennifer K. Perkins - August 19, 2026 For the Corbin Redhound football program, a state championship... Trump nominates Dan Ballou to be federal judge Mark White - August 19, 2026 President Donald Trump has nominated Whitley Circuit Judge Dan... Federal courthouse in London named in honor of Williamsburg native Mark White - August 19, 2026 Senior U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Eugene E. Siler...