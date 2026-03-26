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Wilson as Above and Beyond winner at Whitley County Board of Education

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Whitley East Elementary School 6th grade teacher Brooke Wilson was named the March recipient of the Above and Beyond Award at the Whitley County Board of Education meeting on March 19.

The Above and Beyond Award is presented monthly to district educational staff who go beyond their job requirements.

Superintendent John Siler presented the award to Wilson, who was nominated by Principal Mike Partin.

Wilson was recognized for her commitment to excellence and her role as a teacher leader.

Wilson recently completed her coursework for Rank I and serves as a coach for other educators in the building. She hosted numerous clinical education students and served several student teachers.

“Mrs. Wilson understands that teacher-student relationships are essential to student growth and learning,” Siler read from the nomination letter. “She consistently supports her learners, and she has the highest expectations for them.”

Wilson sponsors after-school enrichment clubs such as art and sewing, tutors students before and after school and leads the summer program each year.

“I am very grateful to have Mrs. Wilson on our faculty,” Siler read. “Often, she is the first one to volunteer for district committees, curriculum team meetings and sharing professional learning with our faculty.”

“Mrs. Wilson embodies Colonel Pride as an educator in our district,” Siler continued. “She helps to model and instill those values in our students and those she mentors.”

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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