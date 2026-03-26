Wburg Board of Education awards Going The Extra Mile Award

Two educators were honored with the “Going the Extra Mile” Award at the Williamsburg Board of Education’s March 17 meeting.

The “Going the Extra Mile” Award is given to staff based on anonymous nominations from educators, students or community members that highlight significant contributions to the school and its students.

Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper presented the award to Kim Douglas and Mahala Rude.

Special education teacher Kim Douglas transitioned from middle school to preschool and kindergarten this year. She was recognized for meeting the diverse needs of young learners and building strong collaborative partnerships with classroom teachers through open communication and intentional planning.

Mahala Rude, who taught first grade last year, transitioned to kindergarten this year. She was recognized for her contributions to the elementary academic team region competition and for exemplifying the spirit of the Jacket team.