Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Unemployment rates decrease in Whitley and Laurel counties

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell, and McCreary counties between March and April 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.4 percent in March 2026 to 3.8 percent in April 2026. Whitley County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than the April 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.5 percent in March 2026 to 5.0 percent in April 2026. Laurel County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was the same as the April 2025 unemployment rate, at 5.0 precent.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.8 percent in March 2026 to 5.3 percent in April 2026. Knox County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than the April 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.0 percent in March 2026 to 5.4 percent in April 2026. Bell County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was 0.2 percent lower than the April 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.8 percent in March 2026 to 5.1 percent in April 2026. McCreary County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was 0.2 percent higher than the April 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.6 percent in March 2026 to 4.2 percent in April 2026. Kentucky’s April 2026 unemployment rate was the same as the April 2025 unemployment rate, at 4.2 percent.

Unemployment rates fell in 66 counties between April 2025 and April 2026, rose in 41 counties and stayed the same in 13 counties, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.1 percent. It was followed by Fayette, Scott and Todd counties, 3.3 percent each; Jessamine County, 3.4 percent; and Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Cumberland, Franklin, Graves, Kenton and Oldham counties, 3.5 percent each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7.8 percent. It was followed by Lewis County, 7.6 percent; Wolfe County, 7.4 percent; Magoffin County, 7.2 percent; Pike County, 7 percent; Jackson County, 6.6 percent; Elliott County, 6.4 percent; Lawrence County, 6.3 percent; Wayne County, 6.2 percent; and Carter County, 6 percent. Kentucky’s county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 16,345 people with 15,732 employed and 613 unemployed.

Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,089,325 people with 2,001,944 employed and 87,381 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats. ky.gov.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Larry L. Prindle
Next article
Corbin man arrested for allegedly setting Moore Hill fires Monday afternoon

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corbin man arrested for allegedly setting Moore Hill fires Monday afternoon

Mark White Mark White -
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corbin man...

Larry L. Prindle

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Larry L. Prindle, age 88, of Burlington, KY, formerly...

CSX schedules two railroad crossing closures on KY 26

Staff Staff -
If you travel on KY 26 in Whitley County,...

Charlotte Ann (Bolton) Thomas

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Charlotte Ann (Bolton) Thomas, age 82, of Clairfield, Tennessee...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Corbin man arrested for allegedly setting Moore Hill fires Monday afternoon

News 0
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corbin man...

Larry L. Prindle

Obituaries 0
Larry L. Prindle, age 88, of Burlington, KY, formerly...

CSX schedules two railroad crossing closures on KY 26

News 0
If you travel on KY 26 in Whitley County,...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.