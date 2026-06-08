Unemployment rates decrease in Whitley and Laurel counties

Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell, and McCreary counties between March and April 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.4 percent in March 2026 to 3.8 percent in April 2026. Whitley County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than the April 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.5 percent in March 2026 to 5.0 percent in April 2026. Laurel County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was the same as the April 2025 unemployment rate, at 5.0 precent.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.8 percent in March 2026 to 5.3 percent in April 2026. Knox County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent lower than the April 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.0 percent in March 2026 to 5.4 percent in April 2026. Bell County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was 0.2 percent lower than the April 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.8 percent in March 2026 to 5.1 percent in April 2026. McCreary County’s April 2026 unemployment rate was 0.2 percent higher than the April 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.6 percent in March 2026 to 4.2 percent in April 2026. Kentucky’s April 2026 unemployment rate was the same as the April 2025 unemployment rate, at 4.2 percent.

Unemployment rates fell in 66 counties between April 2025 and April 2026, rose in 41 counties and stayed the same in 13 counties, according to KYSTATS.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.1 percent. It was followed by Fayette, Scott and Todd counties, 3.3 percent each; Jessamine County, 3.4 percent; and Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Cumberland, Franklin, Graves, Kenton and Oldham counties, 3.5 percent each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 7.8 percent. It was followed by Lewis County, 7.6 percent; Wolfe County, 7.4 percent; Magoffin County, 7.2 percent; Pike County, 7 percent; Jackson County, 6.6 percent; Elliott County, 6.4 percent; Lawrence County, 6.3 percent; Wayne County, 6.2 percent; and Carter County, 6 percent. Kentucky’s county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 16,345 people with 15,732 employed and 613 unemployed.

Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,089,325 people with 2,001,944 employed and 87,381 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats. ky.gov.