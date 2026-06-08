Larry L. Prindle, age 88, of Burlington, KY, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, June 1, 2026 at Grant Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Williamstown, KY. He was born June 30, 1937 in Blairmont County, OH, to the late Bernard and Rose Lawson Prindle. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one grandson, Curtis Prindle: two sisters, Joan Freeman, Roseann “Bunny” Walden; and two brothers, Carroll Prindle, and Jack Prindle.

Larry was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Prindle of Williamstown, KY; three children, Harold Prindle (Carol) of Blanchester, OH, Larry Steven Prindle of Williamsburg, KY, Angela Prindle Crider (Randy) of Burlington, KY; three grandchildren, Jamie Kuntz, Elena Arrington, Casey Rose; seven great-grandchildren, Riley, London, Max, Owen, Avery, Ally, Bailey; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Friday, June 5, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome Cox officiating.

Interment followed in the Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition. American Legion Post 88 Corbin, KY conducted the military graveside honors.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.