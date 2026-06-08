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CSX schedules two railroad crossing closures on KY 26

By: Staff

Date:

If you travel on KY 26 in Whitley County, then you might want to be prepared for some delays this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists two railroad crossings along KY 26 will be closed this week. CSX Transportation will be doing crossing maintenance operations on two separate crossings.

The first closure will start at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and end at 6 a.m. Thursday. It will be at the crossing located at mile point 1.75.

The second closure will start at 6 a.m. Thursday and end at 6 p.m. Saturday. It will be at the crossing located at mile point 5.5.

During both closures, motorists should follow the signed detour route utilizing KY 3041 and US25.

The transportation cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

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