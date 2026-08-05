NIBROC musical acts start Thursday evening

If you enjoy listening to free musical entertainment, then NIBROC will be the place for you this week as six performers are scheduled to take the stage between Thursday evening and Saturday evening in downtown Corbin.

Festival entertainment will kicks off with Williamsburg rock and country band Paint Creek performing on Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Paint Creek is fronted by brothers Eric and Alec Poore, who grew up in the hills of Southeast Kentucky.

“Paint Creek was forged from family harmony and a passion for performing, and their dynamic sound reflects the eclectic influences of yesterday’s legends and today’s trailblazers, seamlessly weaving a show that pays homage to the band’s country roots and their love for southern and classic rock,” the band wrote on its website, paintcreekmusic.com.

After Paint Creek, Nashville singer George Birge will be the headline performer at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Birge is a Nashville artist-songwriter, who had two back-to-back number one songs in 2024 with “Cowboy Songs” and “Mind On You.”

He has a current Top 30 and climbing single, “It Won’t Be Long.”

Birge boasts nearly 200 million global streams across his catalog.

“George Birge has a talent for taking a simple concept and turning it into an in-depth song,” wrote American Songwriter.

He was named Billboard’s Country Rookie of the Month in January 2024.

Corbin native Aron Bunch will kick off the musical line-up at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bunch is a singer, songwriter and guitarist. He began playing guitar at the age of 14, developing his sound around the influence of Southern rock, blues, and traditional country music.

From heartfelt songs to hard-driving rockers, Bunch continues to carry his roots with him while carving out his own place in country and Southern rock.

Friday’s headliner will be The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty tribute band. They will take the stage at 8 p.m. The band is no stranger to Nibroc having played the festival in 2022.

“Equipped with decades of experience and a passion for Tom Petty’s magical way with songs, The Wildflowers bring music lovers of all stripes what they adore, the music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. You will hear the best spot-on, accurate renditions of all of Tom Petty’s hits complete with authentic southern charm,” according to the band’s bio.

The Wildflowers band has successfully toured the country for more than 13 years performing at performing arts centers, fairs/festivals, casinos and other major concert venues.

Wheelwright, Kentucky band Larry Wayne and Heartbreak Station will kick off Saturday’s musical entertainment at 7:30 p.m.

“Tucked back in the Hollers of the Appalachian Mountains in East Kentucky is where we come from. Blessed by the grace of God to be able to play music for y’all’s,” the group writes on its Facebook page.

The group added guitarist Jeff Keltner to the band in late April.

Bowling Green band Sidewinders will conclude the festival with a headline performance starting at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The band is composed of seven members, including: vocalists Lisa Oliver-Gray and Billy Duvall Jr., guitarists and vocalists John McCracken and Bhrett Puckett, bassist Dave Allen, keyboardist Adrian Heil, and drummer and percussionist Webb Hendrix.

“The Sidewinders are a multi-talented stew of great singers and players! The group focuses on many genres from Motown to Rock and Roll, visiting everything in between along the way,” according to the group’s bio.

“The Sidewinders love performing together and have been bringing joy to large audiences around the state for several years. Tight harmonies and skilled musicians with a great set list describes our group perfectly! The Sidewinders bring the fun!”