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Charlotte Ann (Bolton) Thomas

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Charlotte Ann (Bolton) Thomas, age 82, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 5, 2026, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 29, 1943, in White Oak, Tennessee.
Charlotte is preceded in death by husband, Arville Lee “Bill” Thomas; infant daughter, Lee Ann Thomas; father, George Bolton; mother, Parlie (Malicoat) Bolton; and brother, John Bolton.
She is survived by nephew, Adam Gulley; nieces, Allison Maiden, Melissa Ulrich; brother, James “Jimbo” Bolton and wife Linda; sisters, Mary Allen, Lois Davis, Sue Clear and husband Johnny, Etta Gulley; brother-in-law, Donnie Thomas; sisters in law, Bernice Kingseed, Sue May; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, June 8, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services starting at 8 pm with Rev. Adam Gulley and Rev. James “Jimbo” Bolton officiating.
Burial will be at 11 am on Tuesday, June 9, in the Bolton Cemetery, White Oak, Duff, Tennessee.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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