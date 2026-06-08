With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jerry Moses, who left us on June 4, 2026.

Jerry, a resident of Kentucky, was a cherished figure in the community and will be deeply missed. His spirit, passion, and kindness had a profound impact on many.

Jerry was a proud US Army Veteran, who served his country with honor and distinction. His unwavering faith was evident in his membership at the Riverside Church of God Mountain Assembly.

Jerry is survived by his children, Rachel Lee (Kyle) and Clay Moses; and his grandchild, Ashly Compton. He is also survived by his half-siblings, Albert Moses and Anita Williams; as well as several cousins and friends who are mourning his passing.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Frances Moses; and his beloved wife, Barbara Moses.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, at 11:00 am at the Croley Funeral Home, located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the same location, with Reverend Randy Halcomb officiating.

Interment will occur at 1:30 pm at the Croley Addition Highland Park Cemetery, located on Cemetery Road, in Williamsburg.

Please join us in honoring Jerry’s life by sharing your memories and photos on his memorial page. Your stories and pictures are a testament to the wonderful life that Jerry led and will provide comfort to all who knew him.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements