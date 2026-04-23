News Corbin Center expansion nearing completion By: Mark White Date: April 23, 2026 Work to expand and renovate The Corbin Center is about 60 percent complete. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsCorbin City CommissionCorbin Economic Development Agency Executive Director Bruce CarpenterThe Corbin Center Previous articleCorbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards totalNext articleThe Corbin Arena announces plans for second entrance thanks to ‘earmarked’ funding SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular The Corbin Arena announces plans for second entrance thanks to ‘earmarked’ funding Corbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards total Late pay day Whitley County 14-0 win stings for Williamsburg Lynn Camp goes 0-2 against W’burg More like thisRelated The Corbin Arena announces plans for second entrance thanks to ‘earmarked’ funding Mark White - April 23, 2026 The Corbin Arena is getting a second entrance/exit and... Corbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards total Staff - April 22, 2026 Corbin’s JROTC brought home second place in the National... Late pay day Leeann Fragosa - April 22, 2026 Kyle Perkins with FK Perkins & Company addressed the... Whitley County 14-0 win stings for Williamsburg Jennifer K. Perkins - April 22, 2026 Coming off a Kentucky 2A Baseball State Championship win,...