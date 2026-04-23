Menu
Search
Subscribe
HeadlineNews

The Corbin Arena announces plans for second entrance thanks to ‘earmarked’ funding

By: Mark White

Date:

The Corbin Arena is getting a second entrance/exit and a new sign.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Corbin Center expansion nearing completion

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corbin Center expansion nearing completion

Mark White Mark White -
Work to expand and renovate The Corbin Center is...

Corbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards total

Staff Staff -
Corbin’s JROTC brought home second place in the National...

Late pay day

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Kyle Perkins with FK Perkins & Company addressed the...

Whitley County 14-0 win stings for Williamsburg

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Coming off a Kentucky 2A Baseball State Championship win,...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Corbin Center expansion nearing completion

News 0
Work to expand and renovate The Corbin Center is...

Corbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards total

Sports 0
Corbin’s JROTC brought home second place in the National...

Late pay day

News 0
Kyle Perkins with FK Perkins & Company addressed the...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.