Alma Irene Wilson, 90, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away on July 3, 2026.

Alma was born on March 29, 1936, in Williamsburg, KY, to the late Elmer and Marie (Smith) Cox. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Wilson for over 60 years, and is survived by her son, Roger Wilson and wife Pam of Williamsburg, KY; her grandson, Josh Wilson of Williamsburg, KY; her sisters, Caroline Ball of Beulah Heights, KY and Beverly Hughes (Bill) of Knoxville, TN; and several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends who will mourn her passing.

Alma dedicated her life to the noble profession of teaching, starting her career in a one-room schoolhouse in Piney Grove School and retiring after more than 32 years of service from the Whitley County Board of Education at Pleasant View Elementary School. Her dedication to her students was unwavering, and her influence extended far beyond the classroom.

In her retirement, she found joy in tending her flower beds, gardening, and immersing herself in books. But what mattered most to Alma was her family. Her home was always filled with love and laughter, and her compassionate nature and generous spirit will be deeply missed.

Funeral service was Monday, July 6, at the Croley Funeral Home, in Williamsburg, KY.

Alma was laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg, KY.

We invite you to share your memories of Alma and upload photos to her memorial page. In this way, we can all honor the wonderful life she led and the love she gave to all who knew her.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.