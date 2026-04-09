April events happening in the City of Corbin

A mix of outdoor activities and classes are lined up in Corbin over the next couple of days for residents and tourists alike, courtesy of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission newsletter.

The Kentucky Unnamed Botany Hike takes place at 10 a.m. on April 11 at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. The two-hour guided hike focuses on local plant life and offers an educational experience for nature lovers. Participants are asked to meet at the Cumberland Falls Visitor Center.

Also returning for its second year on April 11 is the Open at Laurel Lake, a competitive two-person team fishing tournament with a $1,500 first-place prize.

Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse is hosting a three-week “Learn to Tango” class at 7 p.m. on April 14 for a three-week ballroom dance. The class will offer an introduction to the dance style. Early registration is encouraged due to limited availability.