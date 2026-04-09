Angelia Foster shares her personal connection to healthcare industry

Baptist Health Corbin (BHC) President Angelia Foster served as the guest speaker at a recent Corbin Rotary Club meeting, where she shared the personal experiences that drew her to healthcare and provided an update on the hospital’s ongoing $100 million patient wing expansion.

Foster joined BHC 18 months and brings nearly 20 years of healthcare experience.

Foster said her journey into healthcare was not planned.

“My mother was a nurse; therefore, I wanted nothing to do with healthcare,” said Foster. “In 2008, my mom retired after an illustrious career, spent the summer traveling with all of our kids… That fall, my mom got sick and from diagnosis to death was just 28 days.”

Her mother was diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer.

“What I learned after spending those 28 days in the hospital with her is every encounter is an opportunity to show up with faith for someone, to be their good, bright, shining hope,” said Foster. “I said to my dad right after, ‘I don’t know when but I am going to work in healthcare.’”

Two years later, she returned to the hospital and asked the CEO for a job. She was offered a role in patient experience. This position set her on the path to Corbin.

“The only way I am taking this job is if you give them $100 million to build that wing,” said Foster when offered the position.

Foster joined BHC in October 2024, the board voted to approve the expansion in December and the team gathered in May for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The major project will include a larger emergency department, more private patient rooms, expanded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) space and a future Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) project.

According to Foster, Kosair for Kids supported the NICU project with a $1 million donation.

“We want to make sure that every person who walks through our doors has been made to feel like the most special person we managed that day,” said Foster.

BHC will host the Light the Way Gala on November 21 as a celebration for the next chapter ahead, with a goal to raise $100,000.

“[We are] really excited for what this will mean for our community, and more importantly, for what it shows about Corbin’s commitment,” said Foster.