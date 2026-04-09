BHC employees make $5,000 donation to Empty Stocking Fund

Baptist Health Corbin (BHC) President Angelia Foster presented a $5,000 donation on behalf of BHC employees to the Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund during the Corbin Rotary Club meeting on April 2.

“Many of you don’t know my background, but I didn’t grow up too much different than people here,” said Foster. “I know what it’s like to be a kid who needed [help filling] an empty stocking.”

Foster presented the check to Joe Caldwell, who leads the Corbin Rotary Club’s Empty Stocking Fund program.

“The work that you do really makes a difference for kids and their families,” said Foster. “It gives their parents that little bit of grace that they need in order to take care of their babies.”