William Wells Brown comes to Corbin Public Library

The Friends of the Corbin Public Library are sponsoring a free event highlighting the life of William Wells Brown at 6 p.m. on April 16 in the Miller-Mitchell Annex.

The program is portrayed by Virgil Covington, Jr. and will explore Brown’s life as a formerly enslaved man who became the first published African American novelist and playwright. His memoir “Narrative of William W. Brown, a Fugitive Slave” became an influential book for the abolitionist movement.

The program will bring his story to life, offering a closer look at his journey from slavery to becoming a nationally known writer and speaker.