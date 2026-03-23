Barbara Ann Findley, 85, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, passed away on March 18, 2026, at The Lantern at Morning Point in Danville, Kentucky.

Born on June 24, 1940, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Lucille (Wyatt) White.

Barbara was a warm and caring woman whose love and kindness touched all who knew her.

Barbara dedicated many years of her life to the Whitley County Board of Education where she served as a cook.

In addition to her daughter, Jennifer Bowers of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; Barbara is survived by her siblings, Janet Hill of Rockholds, Kentucky, Irene Reeder (Otis) of Corbin, Kentucky, Darlene Smith (Charles) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Wayne White (Jean) of Corbin, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Paul; her brothers, Jack White, Oscar White Jr., and Dallas Wyatt; and her sister, Alam Robinson.

Funeral service was Sunday, March 22, at the Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Kentucky with Rev. James Eric Paul officiating.

Barbara will be laid to rest at Ryan Cemetery Road, in Williamsburg following the service.

Please join us in celebrating Barbara’s life by sharing your memories and photos on her memorial page. Your stories and pictures will serve as a comfort to those who loved her and a testament to her wonderful life.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.