It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Danny Ray Moses II on March 18, 2026, at the Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky while undergoing a heart procedure.

Danny was a loyal and loving soul known for his humble spirit. His dedication to his family, his work, and his community was second to none.

Danny was a hardworking and dedicated employee for Breaktime Vending, his work ethic was only sur-passed by his love for his family.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to his beloved wife, Jennie Moses of Williamsburg, KY; his children, Danny Ray Moses III and wife Emily of Williamsburg, KY and Abigail Moses of Williamsburg, KY; his bonus children, Dedra Angel of Williamsburg, KY and Rachel Monroe (Mack) of Ringgold, GA; his grandchildren, Danielle Millican, Mason Monroe and Liam Monroe; parents, Danny Ray Moses and Priscilla Smith Moses; and his sister, Crystal Barton and husband Michael of Wil-liamsburg, KY. He will also be dearly missed by his nieces, Avery Hall, Madilynn Mack, Brittany Moses, and Michaela Barton.

Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alex and Maggie Smith and Jack and Dorcas Moses. Their love and guidance shaped him into the wonderful man he became.

A funeral service was Sunday, March 22, at Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Bowman and Rev. Harold Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Emlyn Cemetery in Emlyn, Kentucky.

We warmly invite you to leave your memories of Danny and upload photos to his memorial page, as we remember and celebrate his loving, humble life. His example of kindness and dedication will guide us in the days to come.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.