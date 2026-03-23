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Claude Edward Aker Jr

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Claude Edward Aker Jr, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2026, just shy of his 77th birthday. Born on April 12th, 1949, in Williamsburg, KY, Claude spent his life dedicated to his family, his faith, and the community he loved so dearly.
Claude was an active member of the Blessed Hope Church, where his faith was an essential part of his inspiring character.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Aker of Corbin, KY; his sons, Claude Edward Aker III, of Corbin, KY and Nathan D. Aker (Kim) of Corbin, KY; his sisters, Betty Wilder of Williamsburg, KY and Lena Lovett (Fred) of Williamsburg, KY; and his cherished grandchildren, Marissa Aker, James Ward, Sara Corbin, Stephaine Duncan, Aeriel Aker, and Dawson Meadors; 13 great-grandchildren; and 13 nephews and nieces to mourn his passing.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Aker Sr. and Flossie (Walden) Sutton; his stepfather, Frank Sutton; his daughter, Milissa Aker Ward; and his sister, Marsha Sutton Bennett; his brother-in-law Ray Bennett; and nephew Ernie Lovitt.
Funeral service was Tuesday, March 10, at Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Logan and Gary Steely officiating.
Claude was laid to rest at the Ryan Cemetery, in Williamsburg following the service.
Claude’s life was filled with inspiring moments, loving memories, and lasting relationships. We encour-age those who knew and loved him to share their memories and photos on his memorial page. Each story or picture shared will help keep his inspiring spirit alive in our hearts.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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