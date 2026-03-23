Beverly Lester, age 59, went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2026, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Beverly was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, whose life touched many in her community and beyond. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, John and Bessie Dobson; uncles, Ed Dobson (and his wife Dora) and Paul Dobson; aunt, Ora (Dobson) Bunch (and her husband Rev. Ozell Bunch); and her sister, Carolyn Conner.

She is survived by her cherished mother, Mary Dobson; uncle, John Dobson and his wife Karen; aunt, Kathy Dobson; sister, Marilyn Freeman and her husband Roscoe; special cousin, Mike Dobson and his wife Kim; and special people in her life, Levi and Lainey Croley. Beverly is also survived by many cousins, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends who deeply mourn her passing.

Beverly was a faithful member of the Jellico Church of God Mountain Assembly, where she lovingly served in the Children’s Church ministry. Her kindness, compassion, and joyful spirit left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Beverly was formerly employed at Buildwell Bank in Jellico, Tennessee, where her dedication and warmth were appreciated by colleagues and customers alike. She will be greatly missed in our community, and her legacy of love and service will be fondly remembered.

Funeral services was Friday, March 20, 2026, at the Church of God Mountain Assembly in Jellico, TN, with Rev. Ray Landes and Rev. Scott Landes officiating. Interment followed in the Jellico Cemetery, Jellico, TN.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico is honored to serve the family during this time.

May Beverly’s memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.