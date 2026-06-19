Blood drive honoring six-month-old slated for June 20

Community members can donate blood later this month to support a six-month old with cancer.

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 20 in the Central Baptist Church gymnasium in Corbin. The drive will help support six-month old Cooper Jewel, who is battling acute myeloid leukemia.

According to KBC, acute myeloid leukemia is a fast-growing cancer of the blood and bone marrow, which occurs when the bone marrow produces abnormal, immature white blood cells called myeloblasts. These immature cells multiply uncontrollably, crowding out healthy blood cells.

A quarter of the blood supply will go to cancer patients like Jewel.

As part of the drive, donors will receive a “United We Give” t-shirt and a voucher for a free pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream while supplies last.

One in four people will need a blood transfusion during their lifetime. Because blood cannot be manufactured, hospitals rely on volunteer donors to maintain adequate supply.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

Appointments are encouraged, though walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 775-2522.