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Obituaries

Bruce Monhollen

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Bruce Monhollen, age 68, of Rockholds, Ky., passed away Sunday March 22, 2026 at his home.
He was born September 24, 1957 in Jellico, TN to the late Benjamin and Dorothy Egnor Monhollen.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Ann Monhollen.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Monhollen of Rockholds, Ky., two sisters, Wilma Lambdin, and Sherrie Thomas both of Rockholds, Ky.; two brothers, David Monhollen and wife Teresa, and Daniel Monhollen and wife Carla, both of Rockholds, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, March 28, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Siler officiating.
Interment will be in the Monhollen Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm Friday March 27, 2026 at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

 

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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