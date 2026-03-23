Elaine Perkins Lipps, age 84, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Thursday March 19, 2026 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 26, 1941 in Loyall, Ky. to the late Lee and Margaret Tuggle Lynch. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Lynch; and her nephew James Taylor II.

Elaine Perkins Lipps started her journey as a lifelong patient advocate through her time in education, social work, and nursing. She furthered her education through several degrees, diplomas and accomplishments. Elaine was instrumental in the development and implantation of the National Women’s, Infant and Child (WIC) program. From there, she dedicated 50+ years in the nursing field where she spent the last 20 years of her career in outpatient mental health services.

Her passion outside of her career was music. She was a dedicated pianist, organist, and violinist. She played for numerous churches, memorial services, and weddings alike.

She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Lipps; two sons, Wayne Perkins (Sharon), Dr. Eddie Perkins (Keisha); sister, Dinah Taylor (Dr. James); brother, Ralph Lynch (Leann); sister-in-law, Ally Lynch; eight grandchildren, Suzanna Perkins, Cody Perkins (Sarah), Taylor Price (Josh), Emily Perkins, Tess Perkins, Shaeleigh Perkins, Elaina Jones, and Chase Jones; one great-grandchild, Creed Price; two step-children, Jennifer Jones (Chuck), Jason Lipps (Brenda); several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 24, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 24, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.