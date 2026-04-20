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Obituaries

Ernest W. Wagoner

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Ernest W. Wagoner, 89, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 17, 2026, at his home.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Carter Wagoner of Corbin; one son, Gary Wagoner of Corbin; two daughters: Jamie Vermillion and husband Chris of Richmond and Melisa Thomas and husband Mark of Corbin; four grandchildren: Amy Vermillion Carr and husband Christopher of Richmond, Chad Vermillion and wife Kristen of Richmond, Dalton Thomas of Corbin, and Chase Thomas of Corbin; and two great-grandchildren: James Henry Carr and Claire Elizabeth Carr of Richmond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Bertha Mink Wagoner, and three sisters: Faye Miles, JoAnn Prewitt, and Norma Perkins.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at Dowis Chapel Cemetery.
Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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