Ernest W. Wagoner, 89, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 17, 2026, at his home.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Wilma Carter Wagoner of Corbin; one son, Gary Wagoner of Corbin; two daughters: Jamie Vermillion and husband Chris of Richmond and Melisa Thomas and husband Mark of Corbin; four grandchildren: Amy Vermillion Carr and husband Christopher of Richmond, Chad Vermillion and wife Kristen of Richmond, Dalton Thomas of Corbin, and Chase Thomas of Corbin; and two great-grandchildren: James Henry Carr and Claire Elizabeth Carr of Richmond.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Bertha Mink Wagoner, and three sisters: Faye Miles, JoAnn Prewitt, and Norma Perkins.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at Dowis Chapel Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.