There is nothing greater than watching a dream come true. A dream, to me, is something deeply desired yet just out of reach. We can visualize it but achieving it is only possible through patience, dedication, time and work. A dream comes in all sizes and can have multiple layers to it.

With enough effort, dreams do come true. Right now, my great friend Dustin Ryan is living proof of that.

My friend Dustin recently debuted his first single, “Settling the Score,” with help from his manager and friend, Nick Sturms. The song is a call for unity during hard times.

I first met Dustin when I joined the Old Town Grill karaoke competition in 2024. He was quiet but really nice to talk to when I did get some words out of him.

He had such a fantastic voice. I mean, it was incredible. (Spoiler alert: his voice has gotten even better since then).

All of us contestants decided to practice together. We started practicing at a local bar that hosted karaoke nights. We performed like it was the real thing to build our confidence. Through these hangouts, I got to know Dustin beyond his talent. He’s genuinely one of the best people I have ever met. He is almost too good for this world.

Ever since, Dustin has been one of the most dependable people in my corner. He pushes me to be better and has opened doors I never would have found on my own. Without question, he is one of the greatest friends I have ever had.

I have competed against him in several other competitions since then. It is so much fun to compete with him.

When someone in your life is constantly pushing you toward greatness, the least you can do is celebrate them when greatness finds them.

This debut single is just the beginning. Dustin’s dream has many layers, and I can’t wait to watch him reach each one.

Dustin, my advice to you is simple: success is a mindset. Keep chasing a version of it that looks greater every time. I hope this song is a taste that only makes you hungrier.

Keep pushing especially when it is hard. When it does get hard, communicate with your friends. We’ll remind you why you shouldn’t stop.

Readers, be like Dustin. Chase what you want, even when it feels impossible.

Be a good friend like him. Help push your friends towards their best self and help create opportunities along the way.

And finally, support Dustin. Stream his song, “Settling the Score,” available on all streaming platforms. Request it on local radios. If you’re looking for a country singer for your next event, he may be exactly who you need.