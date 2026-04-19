Uni. of Cumberlands students saved $6.3 million through free textbook program

Textbook affordability remains a major hurdle for college students nationwide. According to the Education Data Initiative, 65 percent of students say they’ve skipped purchasing course materials because of the cost – leaving them without critical resources for studying, preparing for exams or completing assignments.

At University of the Cumberlands, that’s a challenge students don’t have to face.

Now in its sixth year, Cumberlands’ free textbook initiative continues to lead the way in solving one of higher education’s most persistent barriers. As part of the university’s ongoing commitment to affordability and student success, Cumberlands provides free textbooks to 100 percent of its students.

The program removes the financial burden of course materials, ensuring every student has access to the resources they need from day one.

The results speak for themselves.

During the 2024-2025 academic year, students at University of the Cumberlands saved an estimated $6.3 million through the university’s free textbook rental program. This figure is based on total student enrollment of 22,120 and the national average cost of course materials (including books), which is $285 per student annually, according to data from the National Association of College Stores and BestColleges.com.

“When I first saw Cumberlands advertising free textbooks, I thought there was no way,” said Jenna Pike, a senior undergraduate student from Payneville. “Turns out they really mean it. I’m so thankful for the money it’s helped me save, especially after hearing how much my friends pay at their universities.”

Cumberlands’ program not only reduces costs for students like Pike, it also simplifies the textbook process entirely.

Here’s how it works: Once a student registers for classes, the campus bookstore receives an automatic notification. Staff then gather the correct books and prepare them for pick-up. If a textbook is digital, students receive access instructions via email.

No searching for ISBNs across websites. No rush shipping before a major exam. Just free textbooks, ready when students are.

For online students balancing coursework with work and family obligations, the program’s convenience is nearly as impactful as the cost savings.

“I really appreciate that Cumberlands provides free textbooks through their One Price Promise,” said Ethan Rose ’22, MAT ’27. “It’s taken a huge weight off financially and made getting my materials each semester so much less stressful. I always know where to find what I need.”

Free textbooks are just one part of the university’s broader affordability initiative: the One Price Promise. This initiative bundles everything students need to succeed into one clear, affordable price with no hidden fees.

Cumberlands’ commitment to value and access has not gone unnoticed. Most recently, Research.com named University of the Cumberlands the No. 1 Best Value College in Kentucky for 2026.

But beyond rankings and data, it’s the personal impact that matters most. Cumberlands is making it possible for students like Pike and Rose to pursue their education without being weighed down by extra costs.

“Cumberlands has given me the opportunity to receive a quality and affordable education,” Pike shared. “I’ll never be able to repay their generosity. I’ll always be grateful for my time here.”