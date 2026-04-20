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Rosie Alice Bunch Harris

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Rosie Alice Bunch Harris, age 99, of the Gausdale Community, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
Rosie was born February 4, 1927 to the late Henry Bunch and Stella Lowe Bunch. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Harris; daughter, Clara Croley; sons, Henry Harris, and Tim Harris; sons-in-law, Jack Partin, Freddy Lambdin, Ulys Lynn Powers; and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lawson.
Rosie was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church in Gausdale, KY.
She is survived by her children, Jay Harris (Patricia) of Rockholds, KY, Jean Fuson (Dickie) of Loveland, OH, JoAnn Lambdin of Union City, OH, Helen Powers of Rockholds, KY, Willard Harris (Robyn) of Williamsburg, KY, Kathy Partin of Williamsburg, KY, Phyllis Partin (John) of Williamsburg, KY; son-in-law, Roscoe Croley-Siler; brother, Herman Bunch of Rockholds, KY; sisters, Wilma Manus of Williamsburg, KY, Lois Vaughn of Pine Knot, Billie Ann Bunch of Pine Knot, KY; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service was Sunday, April 19, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lloyd Jackson officiating. Interment followed in the Wells Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

 

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Linda Carpenter
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