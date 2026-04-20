Deloris Ann (Hicks) Day, age 68, of Pioneer, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at home. She was born December 23, 1957, in Jellico, Tennessee. She was a member at the Wooldridge Community Church.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Day; father, Caney Hicks; mother, Lucy (Martin) Hicks; brothers, Clifford, J.C., Jerry and Hestle Hicks; sisters, Joyce Faye Hicks, and Connie Lay.

She is survived by daughters, Lisa Mae Leinart and husband Jimbo, Lee Ann Ellard and husband Matt; grandchildren, Matty (Josh), Issiah (Hannah), Faith (Alex), Jacub (Mallory), Cassie, Levi, Addison, James Wilbert (Kayleigh), Morgan (Cody), and Brittneigh; great-grandchildren, Judson “Juddy”, Cyrus, Lyra, Ava, Iris, Luke, Ava Mae, Nazareth, Nineveh, and Kaine; brother, Earl Hicks; sister, Brenda Lay and husband Archie; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Sunday, April 19, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Dople and Bro. Matt Ellard officiating.

Burial followed in Douglas Cemetery, in the Wooldridge community.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.