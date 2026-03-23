Hudson Paul Suiter, 8 month old son of Ryan and Allison Suiter, passed away Thursday March 12, 2026 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky. He was born June 27, 2025 in Lexington, Ky. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Suiter; great grandparents, James Smith Jr., Paul Krug, Larry and Lois Hoskins.

Hudson’s favorite thing was riding in the wagon with Ollie and Bodie. He loved going to the park and having play dates with his friends.

He is survived by his parents, Ryan and Allison Suiter of Pikeville, Ky.; one sister, Ollie Suiter; his twin brother, Bodie Suiter; grandparents, Chris and Tammy Smith of Williamsburg, Ky., Elisa Suiter of Greenville, South Carolina; great grandparents, Nancy Krug of Auburn, Alabama, Sue Smith of Gray, Ky., Galen and Carolyn Suiter of Quincy, Florida, aunt, Victoria Suiter of Jacksonville, Florida; uncle and aunt, Zack and Chelsea Smith of Corbin, Ky., cousins, Ella Smith and Maddie Smith; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Saturday March 21, at Shiner Church of Christ with Pastor Chris Hopkins officiating. Interment was in the Smith Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dale Mundell, Adam Coleman, Paul Vought and Tyler Mullaney.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Honor of Hudson Suiter to Eli Hill Foundation Inc. PO Box 400, Corbin Ky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.