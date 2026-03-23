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Sheila Karen Fincher

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Sheila Karen Fincher, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
She was born September 9, 1953, in Corbin, Kentucky.
A graduate of Lynn Camp High School, Sheila also graduated from Spencerian College.
Sheila was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn; her grandparents, Lila and Luther Carpenter; and her mother-in-law, Zetta Fincher.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 42 years, Darrell Fincher; son, Steven Fincher; father-in-law, Terrell Fincher; brother-in-law, Ray Fincher; two sisters-in-law: Doris Adkins (Pleaz) and Lisa Large (Tim); aunt, Jeanette Curry; several cousins, other relatives, and many friends to mourn her passing.
Sheila dearly loved her family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed listening to country music, especially the songs of Ronnie Milsap. For sure, she was a devoted UK Wildcat basketball fan.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 25, at Lynn Camp Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.
Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

 

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Linda Carpenter
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