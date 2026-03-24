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Whitley County Health Department inspections

By: Leeann Fragosa

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As part of its duties, the Whitley County Health Department conducts routine public health inspections of various entities, including restaurants, stores, schools, mobile home parks, swimming pools, etc.

Editor’s note: The violations are listed as they appear on the Health Department’s online portal.

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