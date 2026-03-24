Whitley County Health Department inspections

As part of its duties, the Whitley County Health Department conducts routine public health inspections of various entities, including restaurants, stores, schools, mobile home parks, swimming pools, etc.
Editor’s note: The violations are listed as they appear on the Health Department’s online portal.
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