Evelyn Jenese (Archer) Perkins, age 102, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Christian Health Center in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born April 15, 1923, in Jellico, Tennessee.

Jenese is preceded in death by her husbands, James Heatherly, and Fred Perkins; father, James “Bud” Archer; mother, Ellen (Petrey) Archer; brothers, John Archer, Louis Archer, Henry Archer, Hansford Archer; neice, Shirley Archer; daughters, Virgina Moses and husband Jim, Lois June Kerns and husband Tom.

She is survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm on Thursday, March 26, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral services will be at 2 pm with Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

Burial will follow in Jellico Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.