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Obituaries

Olan Lawson

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Olan Lawson, age 79, of the Fairview community of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Saturday, March 21, 2026, at home.
He was born January 22, 1947, in Whitley County, Kentucky.
Olan is preceded in death by his father, “Cody” Bill Lawson; mother, Opal Marie (Bennett) Lawson; brothers, Eugene Lawson, Elbert “Sack” Lawson, Floyd “Judge” Lawson, Ray Lawson, Jimmy “Bodine” Lawson, and twin brother, Orie “Cat” Lawson; sisters, Eula Lawson Daugherty, and Geneva “Doll” Lawson.
He is survived by his wife, Alice “Pete” (Trammell) Lawson; daughter, Stephanie Lawson; granddaughter, Kaylie Lawson; brothers, Authur Lawson, Dan Lawson and wife Janet; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, March 25, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with graveside service to follow in the Doll Lawson Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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