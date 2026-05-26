Cody Allen Smith, born on January 20, 1995, in Lexington, KY, departed this life on May 18, 2026.

Displaying a zest for life that was infectious to those around him, Cody had a way of making every moment count. A lifelong resident of Williamsburg, Kentucky, he was known for his outgoing personality, generous spirit, and his ability to bring joy into the hearts of everyone he met.

Cody was never married but was deeply loved by his family. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Smith; his father, Donald Smith; and his aunt, Betty Walters. Each of them cherished Cody and will hold onto their memories of him with great fondness and love. His quick wit, infectious laugh, and boundless enthusiasm will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral services were Friday, May 22 at Croley Funeral Home, in Williamsburg with Rev. Mike Wilson officiating.

We encourage anyone who knew Cody to share memories and upload photos to his memorial page. This will enable us all to remember Cody and the joy he brought into our lives. His spirit will live on in the stories and images that we share.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.