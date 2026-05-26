Pleas Bryant, age 81, of Corbin, KY, passed away May 21, 2026. He was at the home of his daughter with his family by his side. He was born January 19, 1945 in Whitley County KY to the late Esom and Hester Cox Bryant. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Lynn Bryant; four sisters, Lethea Cox, Elizabeth Broome, Thelma Bryant, Essie Jean Wilson; and three brothers, Clarence Bryant, Dave Bryant and Johnny “Rusty” Bryant.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy Mae Lewallen Bryant; two daughters, Lisa Lynn Sanders (Richard) and Karen Sue Hurt (Corbett Lee); three grandchildren, Pleas James “PJ” Carter (Taylor), Joshua Michael Carter (Amber Beaty), Samantha Brittan Asher (James); five great-grandchildren, Jacob Carter, Elizabeth Carter, Faith Carter, Jace Carter, Liara Carter; one sister, Alma Douglas; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relative and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 26, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Carpenter and Rev. Jerome Cox officiating.

Interment will be in the Douglas Cemetery at Sunny Hill.

Visitation will be at 12:00PM until the funeral hour Tuesday, May 26 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.