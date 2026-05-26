Phillip Perkins, age 91, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 1, 1934 in Williamsburg, Ky. to the late Edgar and Geneva Buhl Perkins.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Elaine Lynch Perkins; his brothers, Thomas Perkins, Charles Perkins, Frank Perkins and Edgar Perkins; and sister Elizabeth Paley.

Mr. Derby was a remarkable man with many amazing qualities. He was a devoted father, grandfather, educator, farmer, horseman and friend to so many. He lived a life full of purpose, faith, hard work and stories that will be told for generations.

He dedicated much of his life to education through the Whitley County Board of Education serving as both a teacher, Director of Pupil Personnel, and Principal. He believed in hard work, discipline and treating people with kindness and respect. The impact he made on students, fellow educators, and his community will never be forgotten.

Outside of the classroom, his heart belonged to the farm life he loved so deeply. He enjoyed raising cattle, working the land, and especially anything involving horses. He was a gifted horseman who mastered many disciplines; from equitation, dressage, and trick horses-he put on a show every time he entered the ring. He was a huge supporter of the American Saddle Horse and thoroughbred racing alike. Few things brought him more joy than talking about and attending the Kentucky Derby. At just 12 years old, he and his brother hitchhiked to Churchill Downs to see his very first Kentucky Derby. Determined to see the race, he paid a local entrepreneur 50 cents to use his ladder to watch the Derby from the top of the turn four wall. From that moment on, the Derby became one of his greatest passions. He attended 75 consecutive Derbies and amazingly could name the winner, trainer, and owner of every year. He loved demonstrating his Derby knowledge in every conversation—quizzing anyone who would take the time to listen. He quickly became known as Mr. Derby and appeared in numerous publications regarding his Derby expertise.

He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, where he faithfully sang in the choir for many years. His faith was an important part of who he was, and he loved fellowship, music, and serving alongside his church family.

Phillip had a personality that filled every room—-he was quick-witted, funny, full of life and never short on memorable sayings. Whether he was saying, “Lord, I’ve lived too long” with a grin or jokingly asking, “Can you spell it?” He always had a way of making people laugh. And as he would say, “Thanks for listening, I don’t even have a dog to talk to.”

Above all else, he was a wonderful father and grandfather. He led by example through hard work, loyalty, faith, and perseverance. Though his passing leaves an immeasurable void, his legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched. He was certainly one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his two sons, Wayne Perkins (Sharon), Dr. Eddie Perkins (Keisha); six grandchildren, Suzanna Perkins, Cody Perkins (Sarah), Taylor Price (Josh), Emily Perkins, Tess Perkins, Shaeleigh Perkins; and one great-grandchild, Creed Price; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A Celebration of Life service was Friday, May 22, 2026 at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Mullins, Jo Florence Cordell, and Jennie Lou Wesche officiating.

In honor of Mr. Derby himself, you are welcome to wear your best derby attire.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.