Robert Satterfield, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on May 21, 2026. Known for his warm heart, sparkling wit, and unshakeable devotion to those he loved, Robert’s impact continues to be felt by the many lives he touched throughout his time with us.

Robert’s love for his family was a beacon, illuminating the path he walked in life. He was a steadfast partner to his wife, Judith Satterfield of Corbin, KY; a loving father to his daughter, Erika (Scott) Gilkerson of Corbin, KY; and an unwavering source of support to his siblings, Betty Taylor and Bill Satterfield. He also held a special place in his heart for his many nieces, nephews, and the countless friends who became as close as family.

His memory is carried forward by these individuals, who will forever remember his unmatched kindness, infectious laughter, and the lessons he taught them about love and life.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Hazel Satterfield; his children, Robby Satterfield and Angelia Satterfield; and his siblings, Margie Worley, Freda Forth, Kenneth Satterfield, and Don Satterfield.

Visitation will be on Tuesday after 1:00 PM at the Croley Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. The burial will be at the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition.

We invite all who knew Robert to celebrate his life by sharing memories and photos on his memorial page. It is our hope that these reflections will serve as a testament to Robert’s vibrant spirit and enduring legacy.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.