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Corbin author schedules Q&A at CPL

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Corbin author J. Karl Jones is continuing The Aberrant Series with the release of his second book, The Bloodline Accords, which is available now. Jones will visit the Corbin Public Library on April 3 to meet readers, answer questions and give away signed copies of his books.

A science-fiction author, Jones originally debuted The Aberrant Series earlier this year with The Serpent’s Promise.

Jones said he was inspired to start writing after a conversation with his son, Russ, about “what if” scenarios.

The latest release, The Bloodline Accords, is described as a dark science fiction and alternative history thriller. The story explores engineered evolution, ancient covenants and questions surrounding the origins of mankind, according to Jones’ Facebook page.

“It is a what if,” said Jones. “[It will] definitely make the reader think a little bit.”

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 3 at the Corbin Public Library. Attendees can meet Jones, receive a signed book and hear him discuss the series, its inspiration and what comes next.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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