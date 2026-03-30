James Hubert Cloud, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 26, 2026, at the age of 72.

Born in Corbin, KY, on November 10, 1953, James was a man of great character and integrity. He was known for his warm heart and caring nature, which extended not only to his family but also to the community he served. For many years, he worked as a Master Electrician, a profession he was proud of.

James is survived by his devoted wife, Sarah Cloud of Cobin, KY; his daughter, Lori Cloud of Corbin, KY; step-children, Chystal Mahan of Corbin, KY, James Bennett of Barbourville, KY, Joseph Bennett of Lexington, KY, and Joshua Bennett of Corbin, KY; his grandchild, Hayden Cloud of Corbin, KY; and step-grandchildren, Jessica Bennett Randles, Whitney Bennett Lewis, Ashely Farris Bowers, Jayme Farris Armstrong, Coty Mahan, Waylon Bennett, Brooke Bennett, Elizabeth Bennett and Faith Bennett; step-great-grandchildren, Khloe Mahan, Case Mahan, Xander Bennett, Kinzlee Randles, Kyndall Randles, Willow Armstrong, Alivia Armstrong, Bailey Bowers, Emma Monroe, Logan Monroe, Stetson Lewis, Ayden Bennett, Adalee Bennett, Weston Sluss, William Sluss, Stetson Bennett, Ezekiel Bowers and Jackson Bowers.

He also leaves behind his brothers, Rev. Bob Goodin and wife Pat of Corbin, KY and Rick Cloud of North Carolina; and several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Opal Cloud; brothers, Johnny Goodin and Russell Cloud; sister, Betty Kinman; and an infant brother, Ronald Cloud.

Funeral service was Sunday, March 29, with Rev. Bob Goodin officiating at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg, KY.

Burial followed at Young Cemetery, Youngs Cemetery Road, in Corbin, KY.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.