Corbin names new boys’ basketball head coach

A former Union Commonwealth University head coach will take over the Corbin Redhounds Basketball Program.

Corbin High School officials announced Kevin Burton will lead the Redhounds during the upcoming season.

Burton compiled 260 during his 11 years at the university and led his team to an NAIA National Championship in 2017.

Before his time at Union, Burton coached at both St. Catharine College and Lambuth (Tenn.) University.

His overall coaching record stands at 477 wins and 177 losses.

Burton replaces Tony Pietrowski who led Corbin’s boys basketball program for 25 seasons. Pietrowski took over the girls program earlier this year.

Corbin Athletics posted this image to social media as part of Monday’s announcement.



