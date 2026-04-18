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Corbin principal highlights staff and student achievement at Corbin BOE

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Corbin Educational Center (CEC) Principal Lori Barton highlighted staff and student achievements during the Corbin Board of Education’s April 9 meeting.

“We do several audits every year,” said Barton. “For the last two years, we have had perfect scores on our audits and that is due to staff.”

The Kentucky Educational Collaborative for State Agency Children (KECSAC) audit gave the school exemplary ratings in all areas, while the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) audit returned perfect scores of 100.

“That is all reflective of the staff here,” said Barton. “It has nothing to do with anything other than the staff putting in the work every single day.”

Barton noted that three of six teachers completed the “Grow Your Own” program, and staff members have been invited to present at national conferences in New Orleans, Orlando and Texas.

CEC was recently awarded the KECSAC mini grant to start a t-shirt printing business, which will allow students to learn job skills through classes while generating funds for the program.

Student achievements have also shown significant growth.

Graduation numbers have increased from four students in the 2020-2021 school year to 14, 19 and 14 graduates over the past three school years.

Students are enrolling in post-secondary programs and working at several businesses throughout Corbin.

“That’s huge for our kids to be able to go out and do some work,” said Barton.

Students have also taken part in a range of community service projects, including welcome bags for incoming students at Corbin Primary School, animal shelters, winter care packages for unhoused community members and valentines for veterans.

“[I] feel like it’s the best thing we do over here,” said Barton. “We let the kids decide what it is.”

CEC was recently named an Alternative Education Program of Distinction by the Kentucky Department of Education. They were one of only six programs selected statewide from 211 applicants. Of those six, only two, including CEC, served state agency students.

“[It was] pretty impressive for our staff,” said Barton. “It was a very vigorous application process. They spent the whole day with us, and then we were notified we won. We are very proud of that.”

“I always applaud this school because it provides a safe space for some students that have never had such a thing,” said board member Kim Croley. “You cannot learn when you don’t feel safe.”

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