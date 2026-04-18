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W’burg officials address speeding concerns

By: Mark White

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Speeding is a problem in Williamsburg. It is something Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison doesn’t dispute.

“Speeding is crazy. It is everywhere,” Harrison told the Williamsburg City Council during its monthly meeting Monday.

Is speeding as bad as many people think?

Sometimes people are wrong when they think vehicles are speeding. If you are sitting still and somebody goes by at 25 mph in a car, sometimes you will think they are speeding when they are not, Harrison added.

The city has recently taken a step to hopefully slow down speeders and figure out just how bad the speeding problem really is.

Harrison has ordered two solar powered speeding signs, which are easily movable.

The devices calculate if someone is speeding and can display their speed and a message informing drivers to slow down.

In addition to displaying a driver’s speed, the devices also record the speed and can calculate the average speed on the road giving the city data about the problem.

“We will know exactly where the problem areas are,” Harrison noted.

If a road or street has several speeders, then the Williamsburg Police Department could assign an officer to write speeding tickets on the road to slow people down, officials said.

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