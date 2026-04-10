Corbin singer-songwriter Dustin Ryan releases his debut single

Corbin singer-songwriter Dustin Ryan has released his debut single, “Settling the Score,” with the hopes of continuing his father’s legacy while sharing a message of unity.

His debut song encourages people to come together rather than trying to get even. He urges listeners to find common ground.

Ryan says music has always been a part of his life, growing up and watching his father perform in bars and festivals.

“I’ve never really dove into it much on my own. It was mine and my dad’s thing,” said Ryan. “After he passed, I actually stopped doing anything music for a couple of years. It was too painful because when I would sing, I would hear him.”

Ryan decided the best way to honor his father’s memory was to pursue music the way his dad always encouraged him to.

The decision led Ryan to write “Settling the Score,” inspired by the growing wave of negativity and division on social media.

“[It seemed like] being right mattered more than being human,” said Ryan. “No matter what people’s beliefs are, there’s too much that we have in common than what we don’t… We need to get back to hearing each other.”

At its core, the song is a call for peace and coexistence.

“We’re all in the pursuit of happiness,” said Ryan. “We’re just taking different routes to get there.”

Ryan wrote the song himself before working with his manager, Nick Sturms, a seasoned music industry veteran with extensive songwriting experience, who helped shape it into its final form.

“He absolutely loved it,” said Ryan. “He gave some edits, changes and helped cowrite to make it into the song it is today.”

Originally from Tennessee, Ryan says he has called Corbin home for over a decade and hopes his song can add to the city’s story.

“Corbin has a rich history,” said Ryan. “If my song can make it out there, then it could be another footnote in Corbin’s history.”

The single has already gained local traction, earning airplay on WEZJ EZ Country 104.3 following listener requests. Ryan shared his emotional reaction on social media: “I know my dad is listening somewhere.”

“It was a pretty cool moment,” said Ryan. “[It was] kind of an emotional moment when I first heard it on the airwaves for the first time.”

Ryan is currently booking performances, with potential shows in Tennessee and a performance planned in Las Vegas this September.

While Ryan plans to explore a variety of topics in future music, he hopes the spirit of “Settling the Score” will remain central throughout his work.

“I want the message of ‘Settling the Score’ to reach everybody,” said Ryan. “I’d like to see this song help people become better humans.”

Ryan said he is grateful for the support he has received since the release of his first single.

“I’ve had a lot of people show me love and support that I never really thought possible for me,” said Ryan. “It really means a lot… I hope it just keeps on growing and I hope people get excited about the stuff that I’m going to be coming out with in the future.”

Ryan can be found on TikTok and Instagram at @DustinRyanMusic.

Readers can request to hear “Settling the Score” on the radio.

“I would really appreciate for people to request it on the radio,” said Ryan. “I want that message of unity to be received by everyone.”

Ryan’s website, set to launch later this month, will feature more details on his upcoming projects and performances.