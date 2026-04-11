22nd Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky Award winners announced

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM Kentucky) and Saint Joseph Health recently announced the 100 companies that made the 22nd Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list, including a Grace Health, KECH, Inc., L&N Federal Credit Union and Saint Joseph London.

The winner rankings will be announced at the June 18 awards dinner at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.

Winners from across the state have been selected in three categories: small companies of 15-149 employees, medium companies of 150-499 employees and large companies consisting of more than 500 employees (categories based on number of U.S. employees; only Kentucky employees surveyed). The selection process, managed by Workforce Research Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.

The competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. Numerous studies show a strong correlation between profitability and creating a good place to work.

Grace Heath, KECH, Inc. and L&N Federal Credit Union made the list in the medium company category.

Grace Health made the list for the fourth consecutive year. It has eight locations, including clinics or campuses in Corbin, Williamsburg and London. It offers primary care, dental, behavioral health, pediatrics and women’s care among other services.

KECH, Inc., which has a Williamsburg address, has made the list seven times since 2019. It describes itself on its website as a “HUBZone Certified, Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB),” bringing knowledge and experience that spans 45 plus years of success in IT services. It has a focus on mission critical contact center support for clients in the civilian and DHS sectors.

L&N Federal Credit Union, which has locations in Corbin, Williamsburg and London, has made the list every year since at least 2021. It was established in 1954 to serve the L&N Railroad workers and their families in Louisville. Over the decades it expanded to offer other services.

Saint Joseph London made the list in the large company category and has been on the list every year since at least 2021.

Saint Joseph London, a 150-bed regional hospital established in 1926, proudly serves the London community and surrounding areas. In 2010, it opened a state-of-the-art, $152 million, 340,000-square-foot facility to better meet the needs of its patients.

For over 75 years, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has represented the interests of member businesses throughout Kentucky ranging from family-owned shops to Fortune 500 companies. As the state’s premier business advocate, the Kentucky Chamber is a recognized and respected voice across the Commonwealth, working every day to unite business and advance Kentucky.

SHRM Kentucky consists of 12 local chapters that provide ongoing education and leadership opportunities for over 3,000 human resource professionals throughout the commonwealth.