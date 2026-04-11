Hunter Tye appointed as new agent of Whitley County Farm Bureau in Williamsburg

Hunter Tye has been appointed as an agent with Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Mutual Insurance Company at the Whitley County Farm Bureau – Williamsburg office. Tye’s appointment was announced in Louisville by Chuck Osborne, Vice President of Agency Support & Marketing for KFB Insurance.

Tye has an accounting and business management degree from Union Commonwealth University. Prior to becoming a KFB Insurance agent, he worked at the Knox County Health Department. Tye also volunteers with the Barbourville Fire Department.

In his new position, Tye will call on the residents of Whitley County to offer a wide variety of insurance coverage through KFB Insurance. He will work with the agency manager, Charles Tye, and the staff at the Whitley County Farm Bureau – Williamsburg, located at 593 S US25W, and can be reached at (606) 549-1530.

Tye joins a well-established network of nearly 400 KFB Insurance agents statewide. The company, founded in 1943, has offices in all of the commonwealth’s 120 counties and markets a wide variety of insurance lines, from homeowner and automobile coverage to life and health insurance and retirement planning.

The insurance services are affiliated with Whitley County Farm Bureau, one of the largest membership organizations in the county. KFB members have access to a variety of membership services, including discount buying programs, college scholarships, farm marketing, and leadership development activities.